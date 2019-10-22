CPEPC Congratulates Prime Minister Trudeau on Winning a Plurality of Seats

OTTAWA, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors Council (CPEPC) congratulates Prime Minister Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada on winning a plurality of seats in the House of Commons and looks forward to working with the new government to build a more sustainable, competitive and thriving Canadian poultry and egg processing industry.

"We congratulate Prime Minister Trudeau and all Members of Parliament elected or re-elected in yesterday's federal election," said CPEPC's President & CEO, Jean-Michel Laurin. "Given the outcome of this election, we welcome the opportunity to work with all parties represented in Canada's 43rd Parliament to reinforce our sector's role as an anchor of job creation, economic development and value creation in communities across Canada and maintain public trust in our world-class food safety and animal care systems."

The Liberal Party of Canada's (LPC) platform includes several priorities of interest to Canada's poultry and egg processors. These include a commitment to ensure that poultry and egg processors receive the support they were promised to address the challenges resulting from market access concessions made in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). CPEPC also noted the LPC's commitments to streamline services and boost investments to help Canada's food producers and processors succeed and grow, to cut red tape for small business owners, to welcome more skilled workers to Canada and to make it easier for communities to welcome the workers they need most and to expand economic opportunities for Canadians.

"Prime Minister Trudeau and other party leaders can count on CPEPC and its members to partner with them to build a stronger Canada by helping our sector create jobs, help our communities succeed and build a more sustainable future for all Canadians," added Laurin.

CPEPC also wishes to thank all outgoing Members of Parliament for their service to Canadians and their support of the Canadian poultry and egg processing industries.

About Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors Council

The Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors Council (CPEPC) is an industry-funded association with membership of over 90 companies in six sectors of the poultry and egg industry. CPEPC members process over 90% of Canada's poultry, eggs and hatching eggs.

For further information: Jean-Michel Laurin, President & CEO, Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors Council, (613) 724-6605 ext. 1

