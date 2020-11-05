CPA Ontario Announces 2020 Emerging Leaders

Emerging Leaders are esteemed for charting their own paths, cultivating an atmosphere where innovation thrives and elevating the accounting profession. They have demonstrated an ability to bring strategic thinking and solutions to the challenges Ontario's economy faces, while also contributing to the greater good of our province through social endeavors.

"Emerging Leaders are shaping the future of the profession while paving pathways for burgeoning CPAs," said Carol Wilding, FCPA, FCA, President & CEO of CPA Ontario. "In the relatively early stage of their careers, they have successfully balanced the demands of their jobs while being committed and passionate advocates for social causes. They are living proof of the incredible impact CPAs can have on the world around them."

The Emerging Leader award recipients were honoured at a virtual event last night, alongside their peers, colleagues and loved ones. The event included a special presentation from Col. Chris Hadfield.

This year's eight Emerging Leaders are:

Narbe Alexandrian, CPA, CA

Margarita de Guzman , CPA, CA

, CPA, CA Vivienne Lutwama, CPA, CGA

Fahad Meer , CPA, CA

, CPA, CA Matthew Roman , CPA

, CPA Katie Sellers , CPA, CA

, CPA, CA Fahad Tariq , CPA, CA

, CPA, CA Lisa Thompson Horkins , CPA, CA

CPA Ontario's 2020 Emerging Leaders join a vibrant and diverse group of professionals from a cross-section of industries. For more information about CPA Ontario's 2020 Emerging Leaders, visit: www.cpaontario.ca/EmergingLeaderAward

About the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario

We protect the public. We advance our profession. We guide our CPAs. We ensure that our more than 94,000 members and 22,000 students meet the highest standards of integrity and expertise. We help them stay ahead of global market trends and abreast of regulatory change. CPAs represent a globally recognized, premium designation. Our Chartered Professional Accountants are valued by organizations in all industries for their financial expertise, strategic thinking, management skills and leadership. For information on the profession visit: cpaontario.ca.

