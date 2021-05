CP's President and Chief Executive Officer to address the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on May 26, 2021

CALGARY, AB, May 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific's (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Keith Creel, will address the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on May 26, 2021, at 9:45 a.m. ET.

CP will provide access to the live audio webcast at investor.cpr.ca. A replay will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

For further information: Media: [email protected]; Investment Community: Chris de Bruyn, 403-319-3591, [email protected]