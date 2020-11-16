CP recognized for leadership in sustainability, named to 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) is proud to announce that it has been added to the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America.

The index measures corporate sustainability leaders' performance through a comprehensive assessment of economic, environmental and social criteria. The top companies were selected this year from a record number of participants in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

"CP is always working to develop innovative, impactful ways to enhance the communities we serve and protect the environment," said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have been a part of the North American landscape since 1881, and our commitment to people, the planet, safety and ethics is unwavering. I am proud that the DJSI has recognized the hard work and commitment of the entire CP family."

In July 2020, CP released its first public statement on climate change. The statement acknowledges the effects of rising global temperatures and lays out CP's commitment to ongoing efforts to mitigate the impacts.

The statement supports the goals of the Paris Agreement and the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change, which seek to limit global temperature rise to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels.

"We congratulate CP for being included in the DJSI North America," said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global. "A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry."

CP has long focused on energy-saving initiatives as a core component of its sustainability practices. Since 1990, CP has improved its locomotive fuel efficiency by more than 40 percent through many different initiatives and programs designed to improve fuel economy and reduce air emissions. The application of leading practices, emerging tools and relationship building across the value chain and industrial sector will remain critical as CP addresses climate change challenges.

For more information about CP's sustainability practices and initiatives, visit sustainability.cpr.ca.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

