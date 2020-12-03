CP raises over $400,000 for homeless veterans at modified annual Spin for a Veteran event

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific (CP) and Homes for Heroes Foundation are proud to have collaborated again for the fourth annual Spin for a Veteran event, with all funds raised going directly towards building affordable housing for homeless veterans. This year's event was held November 9 and 10, and raised over $400,000, double the original goal of $200,000, bringing the total dollars donated from the last four years to over $1.2 million. Each $100,000 raised builds one home, bringing CP's total to 12 homes since 2016.

"CP's support for the military and veterans is long-standing and steadfast," said CP President and CEO Keith Creel. "We consider it a privilege to support veterans and I am humbled to work with the Homes for Heroes Foundation in helping those who have sacrificed so much in serving us. Even with this modified event in the midst of a pandemic, we have raised important funds and awareness of the need to support homeless veterans who are struggling with the transition to civilian life. As a veteran myself, I am beyond proud of what the team accomplished with this year's Spin for a Veteran event."

Seven CP teams participated in the 24-hour spin competition this year, riding a total of 5,382 kilometres, which is almost the equivalent distance from Vancouver to Saint John, New Brunswick. The team comprised of CP's military veterans won the competition, covering 866.8 kilometres, a mere 7.7 kilometres more than the second place team.

"The pandemic has made it challenging for all communities across the country and we commend CP's decision to still organize an event while ensuring safe pandemic protocols," said Dave Howard, Homes for Heroes Foundation, President. "The funds raised will be used to build housing designed to meet individual needs and provide a sense of place and belonging for our military veterans experiencing homelessness across Canada. All of these heroes deserve a home."

Numerous safety protocols were implemented for the event, including having two bikes per team to allow for enough time to properly sanitize bikes in between racers, restricting the number of people per team and per area, maintaining physical distancing and requiring all non-racers to wear a mask.

To watch or download a video profiling the 2020 Spin for a Veteran event, visit https://www.cpr.ca/en/careers/veterans.

About Homes for Heroes

Homes for Heroes Foundation is a registered charity with the goal to build tiny-home villages, around social services in all major cities across Canada to help our military veterans reintegrate back into the community. In order to be successful, Homes for Heroes is looking for further financial support and land donations. To learn more and support Homes for Heroes visit www.h4hf.ca

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP.

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

For further information: Media, Homes for Heroes Foundation, David Howard, President, 403-620-4255, [email protected]; Canadian Pacific, Salem Woodrow, 403-835-9005, [email protected], [email protected]

Related Links

www.cpr.ca

