The brand opens its third permanent store as demand for its in-person experience grows

MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, North American leader in home living and furniture solutions, Cozey, announces the launch of its newest retail location in downtown Calgary. This is Cozey's third permanent location in Canada, outside of Toronto and Vancouver, and a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to expand its physical footprint across North America.

"We're very excited to be on the ground in Calgary," said Cozey CEO & Founder Frédéric Aubé. "This market sees our third highest volume of Canadian sales after Toronto and Vancouver, so it was a natural next destination. Growing our physical retail presence is a big priority as we know how valuable it is for our customers, existing and potential, to see our products in real life in order to better visualize the endless possibilities available for their homes."

The 5,500 square foot store is located at 919 17th Avenue SW in the city's beautiful Beltline neighbourhood. Like Cozey's other stores, the showroom will be furnished with its expanding line of innovative and modular furniture products, including its signature modular sofas and, notably, Cozey's newest launch: its first-ever Bedroom Collection.

The opening kicks off a defining year of growth for Cozey, which plans for intercontinental expansion later this year, as well as the opening of additional stores in the coming months – both pop-up and permanent – across Canada and the US.

Opening Details

Location: 919 17th Avenue SW, Calgary AB, T2T 6V1

Opening Date: February 18, 2026

Store Hours: Monday to Wednesday: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm; Thursday to Friday: 10:00 am – 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

About Cozey

Cozey is revolutionizing the furniture industry with its focus on customer-centric design, quality, and innovation. Driven by a mission to make innovative, adaptable, and timeless furniture accessible to everyone, Cozey has quickly become a leading name in the North American furniture marketplace. At the heart of Cozey's mission is the well-being and satisfaction of their community-customers, employees, and partners alike. Giving back remains an integral part of their purpose, reinforcing their commitment to fostering a supportive and engaged community.

