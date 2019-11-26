Cox Automotive Canada to continue Osman Auction as 'Manheim Edmonton'

As part of the Cox Automotive family, Osman customers will get the same local experience they are used to but will now benefit from Manheim's 70-plus years of experience, a wide selection of vehicles and access to a full suite of mechanical, financing, fleet and retail ready services, including 24/7 digital listings through its recently launched MUVIT digital auction marketplace.

"As a family organization itself, the Cox Automotive Canada team is excited and committed to building upon the 37 years of proud traditions and community values that the Osman family has provided to Alberta residents, while adding many of the benefits that our size, advanced technology and experience can deliver," said Jerome Dwight, Vice President, Inventory & Financial Solutions, Cox Automotive Canada. "With the most robust suite of services in the market, Cox Automotive is constantly evolving to deliver solutions that fit the very specific needs of our Canadian customers."

Operations at both locations will remain 'business-as-usual,' with several Osman employees joining the Manheim team to ensure that a consistent user experience is maintained.

"After 37 years in my family, I'm very pleased that the Osman Auction will remain in good hands and can't wait to see how much further it can grow as part of the Cox Automotive family," said Sam Osman, CEO/President, Osman action. "We want to thank all our customers for the many years of support and I look forward to Manheim continuing the legacy."

The Cox Automotive Canada family also includes Dealertrack, NextGear Capital, Ready Logistics, Kelley Blue Book, Dealer.com and more. To find out more about Cox Automotive Canada's MUVIT dealer-to-dealer digital auction marketplace experience, please visit muvitcanada.com.

About Manheim Canada

Manheim Canada is part of Manheim, the leading global provider of vehicle remarketing services for more than 70 years. With locations in Halifax, Moncton, Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton, and Vancouver and 24/7 sales via MUVIT, Manheim Canada hosts more than 30 in-lane and online auctions each month. Manheim connects buyers and sellers of used vehicles to the world's largest wholesale used-vehicle marketplace, helping dealers and commercial customers achieve results through auction channels, data analysis, inspections, financing, transportation, purchase protection, mobile products and a wide range of solutions. For more information, visit manheim.ca.

About Cox Automotive Canada

Cox Automotive is transforming the way the world buys, sells, and owns cars with industry-leading digital marketing, software, financial, wholesale and e-commerce solutions for consumers, dealers, manufacturers and the overall automotive ecosystem worldwide. In Canada, the Cox Automotive family includes Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, HomeNet®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, Ready Logistics®, RMS Automotive®, vAuto®, VinSolutions® and Xtime®, along with a host of other brands in other countries. The global company has 34,000 team members in more than 220 locations and is a partner to more than 50,000 auto dealers, as well as most major automobile manufacturers. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of 120-year-old Cox Enterprises, Inc., and serving the automotive industry since 1926, which has revenues exceeding $20 billion and approximately 55,000 employees. Cox Enterprises' other major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Media Group. For more information about Cox Automotive Canada, visit coxautoinc.ca.

