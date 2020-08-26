COVID, Corporations, and the Rise of Enterprise Podcasting

Podcasts Becoming the Tool of Choice for Business

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - COVID-19 has threatened the key communication channels corporations need to survive. Workers are displaced. National meetings have been cancelled. Town halls and offsites are viable only through online platforms. In the face of the storm, companies are turning to new channels to keep the lines of communication open. For many organizations, podcasting is a timely and effective way to unite a fractured workforce.

Even before COVID shuttered offices, and work-from-home directives became commonplace, large organizations were discovering podcasting was a worthwhile addition to their communication mix. According to Forbes, the majority of Fortune 500 companies in the US already use podcasting as part of their internal communications. Ideal for a geographically-distanced and mobile audience, podcasting seems purpose built for the modern lifestyle, bringing content where the audience is. Add to the mix a pandemic that has scattered workers across the country, and podcasting makes more sense than ever.

As CEO of The Podcast Exchange, Jean-Marie has evolved the company to meet this new demand. He recently launched TPX Studios to focus on branded podcasts for clients seeking to extend brand reach, and enterprise podcasts for companies looking for greater cohesion throughout their organization. "If there's a silver lining to the current crisis, it's that as with all disruption, better ways of doing business are emerging."

Charles Anderson, Head of Enterprise Podcasting at TPX, sees corporate podcasting as the right tool for the times, "For companies that embrace the right channels, the result will be a greater cohesion between senior management and the teams they rely on to deliver results."

Be it strategic initiatives, knowledge transfer, or simply reinforcing the stories that make brands distinct, podcasting has an intimate quality that engages listeners in a unique way. Not only is it mobile and cost-effective, it's more engaging than the conventional channels companies use to communicate internally. As the nature of corporate communications changes to meet the demands of the pandemic, podcasting has the earmarks of a channel that's here to stay.

