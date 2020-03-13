COVID-19: Welcome Hall Mission Maintains Emergency Services with Elevated Protective Protocols

MONTREAL, March 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the evolution of the situation regarding COVID-19, Welcome Hall Mission is committed in contributing to the effort of all parties involved in controlling the spread of the virus. At this time, no evidence of COVID-19 transmission has been reported in the community we serve. It is therefore as a preventive measure, and in accordance with the recommendation of the Government of Quebec, that we take important precautions to limit the spread of the virus.



CURRENT STATUS REGARDING OUR DIFFERENT SERVICES

Due to the nature of proximity factors in our establishments, some of our services, such as the Welcome Hall Markets, will be temporarily suspended.

Welcome Hall Market (South-West and Montreal-North): temporarily suspended

The Boutique: temporarily suspended

Macaulay Emergency Shelter: open with elevated protective protocols

Welcome Hall Residences: open

Cœur à sœur: temporarily suspended

Jim Lund Dental Clinic: temporarily suspended

Medical Consultation: appointments maintained at Macaulay Emergency Shelter

Tax and legal clinics: temporarily suspended

Workshops and courses: temporarily suspended

Tutoring: temporarily suspended

PRECAUTIONS IN PLACE

Although our daily cleaning and hygiene practices already exceed government standards, we would like to inform you that we have taken additional measures to better protect our employees, volunteers and clients from the risks of transmissible infections.

Health Status

Upon arrival, you will be asked if you have symptoms of a cold or flu. We will also take your temperature. If everything is in order, you will be asked to wash your hands with a disinfectant. If there are flu symptoms present, you should go home immediately. This measure applies to both employees, volunteers and clients.

Returning from Holiday

According to the recommendations of the government, for prevention purposes, you must absolutely isolate yourself for a total of 14 days. You will therefore not be admitted onto the premises.

Hygiene Measures

All counters, offices and other surfaces will be regularly cleaned with disinfectant. Each volunteer should wash their hands with a disinfectant upon arrival and put on gloves immediately afterwards.

No Skin-to-Skin Contact

For your safety, you should adopt contactless greetings (no double kiss or handshaking).

Beyond the suggested precautions, we can only limit the spread of this virus by remaining cautious and avoiding risky situations. If you have symptoms or are unsure, please report it to the reception upon arrival.

OUR COMMUNICATION LINES WILL REMAIN OPEN

To reach Welcome Hall Mission and to obtain further information, please call 514-937-9317.

To stay informed of the most recent news concerning COVID-19, please consult the Ministry of Health and Social Services website: quebec.ca/coronavirus (click on ENGLISH)

SOURCE Welcome Hall Mission

For further information: or to schedule an interview, media can contact: Sophie Allard, APR, AH!COM, 514 808-9474, [email protected]