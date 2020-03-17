COVID-19: Urgences-santé asks citizens to declare their health status when they call 9-1-1 in order to help keep everyone safe

MONTRÉAL, March 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In order to provide the public with safe, quality care while protecting first responders, Urgences-santé is asking Montréal and Laval residents to declare their health status when they dial 9-1-1. Callers must inform the 9-1-1 dispatcher if they are in self-isolation, if they have received recommendations from Public Health, or if another person in the home is in quarantine. For suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, the dispatcher will ask the patient to self-isolate until they are in our care in order to limit the spread of the disease.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, our paramedics have provided care to a number of suspected cases and transported confirmed cases to hospital. They are trained and equipped to respond in a manner that is safe for all.

Urgences-santé CEO Nicola D'Ulisse thanks employees: "The paramedics, the emergency medical dispatchers and logistical staff are on the front lines 24/7 providing the public with efficient service of the highest standard despite their concern for their own health." He also thanks members of the public for taking the necessary steps to protect themselves and first responders.

Special measures to protect public health

On March 13 , Urgences-santé declared an "Intervention" level response under its Pandemic Contingency Plan to allow for the implementation of measures designed to maintain service to the public while ensuring that our people and partners have everything they need to work effectively and safely.

If the volume of calls increases, Urgences-santé will offer temporary work to CEGEP teachers and we are also evaluating the possibility of offering work to retired paramedics in that event.

Special measures for staff

In view of the closure of schools and daycare centres, a support team for employees and their families has been set up to support the employees who are on the front lines, both with work-life balance and with their COVID-19-related concerns.

Administrative staff are encouraged to telework instead of coming to Urgences-santé's premises.

About Corporation d'urgences-santé

Corporation d'urgences-santé, which celebrated its 30th birthday in 2019, is the largest emergency paramedical services organization in Québec. It is under the responsibility of the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux. Urgences-santé has more than 1,500 employees, including more than 1,000 paramedics and more than 110 dispatchers, serving the 2.5 million residents of Montréal and Laval. It also plans, organizes, coordinates and evaluates the services in the paramedical response system, from the first link in the chain to the last.

