QUÉBEC CITY, June 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

480 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,074,020*;

1 new death reported in the last 24 hours, for a total of 15,489 deaths;

Hospitalizations and intensive care: due to a change in methodology, data are no longer compiled on weekends. Thus, the data will be updated from Tuesday to Saturday;

7,633 samples conducted on June 11 ;

; 219,331 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 180,128 positive: 278 declared for yesterday, including 247 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

2,091 doses administered are added, that is 2,078 doses in the last 24 hours and 13 doses before June 12 , for a total of 19,976,027 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 338,756 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 20,314,783 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

