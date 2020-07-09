QUÉBEC CITY, July 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data of the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec reveal 137 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 56,216. During the same period, 2 new deaths were recorded, to which are added 4 deaths that occurred before July 1, for a total of 5,609. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 23, for an overall total of 308. Among these, 27 patients are in intensive care, like yesterday. On July 7, 9,358 tests were performed, for a cumulative total of 930,798.

Summary Data Evolution Table

Date New confirmed cases New deaths Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed July 3 89 7 392 (-19) 31 (-1) 7,761 July 4 102 3 375 (-17) 27 (-4) 6,105 July 5 79 1 371 (-4) 26 (-1) 5,446 July 6 74 3 377 (+6) 25 (-1) 7,576 July 7 60 9 347 (-30) 26 (+1) 9,358 July 8 82 6 331 (-16) 27 (+1) NA July 9 137 2 308 (-23) 27 (0) NA

Please note that the data in the table was captured at 4 p.m. the day before the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours, except for testing data, which is subject to a 48-hour availability delay and corresponds to tests made on the actual date shown.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

for anyone over the age of 16, remember that the physical distance of 2 meters is the general rule to respect. When it is not possible to do so, such as in public transit, wearing a face covering is highly recommended and will become mandatory as of July 13, 2020 for any individual over the age of 12;

for any individual over the age of 12; for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households.

limit your travel as much as possible.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

