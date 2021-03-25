QUÉBEC CITY, March 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

945 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 305,435;

287,632 people have recovered;

4 new deaths, for a total of 10,630 deaths:

1 death in the last 24 hours,



3 deaths between March 18 and March 23 ,

, 496 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 12;

117 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 1;

36,197 samples conducted on March 23 ;

Vaccination

39,814 doses of vaccine administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,065,823;

1,321,795 doses received in total;

This week, 58,500 Moderna doses will be added to the total. They are still to be received.

All the data on the situation surrounding COVID-19 in Québec is available on Québec.ca.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive

care Tests

performed Administered

doses of

vaccine3 March 18 764 5 504 (-15) 99 (-2) 32,964 40,165 March 19 775 3 505 (+1) 99 27,491 42,281 March 20 648 11 501 (-4) 102 (+3) 20,216 28,833 March 21 712 8 513 (+12) 114 (+12) 21,833 21,340 March 22 656 4 519 (+6) 113 (-1) 36,381 26,416 March 23 783 3 508 (-11) 118 (+5) 36,197 32,253 March 24 945 1 496 (-12) 117 (-1) NA 39,814

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

