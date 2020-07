QUÉBEC CITY, July 12, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data of the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec reveal 114 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 56,521. During the same period, 3 new deaths were recorded, to which are added 4 deaths that occurred before July 4, for a total of 5,627. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 7, for an overall total of 306. Among these, 20 patients are in intensive care, a decrease of 2. On July 10, 10,753 tests were performed, for a cumulative total of 965,237.

Summary Data Evolution Table

Date New confirmed cases New deaths Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed July 6 74 3 377 (+6) 25 (-1) 7,576 July 7 60 9 347 (-30) 26 (+1) 9,358 July 8 82 6 331 (-16) 27 (+1) 11,454 July 9 137 2 308 (-23) 27 (0) 12,232 July 10 100 2 317 (+9) 24 (-3) 10,753 July 11 91 4 313 (-4) 22 (-2) NA July 12 114 3 306 (-7) 20 (-2) NA

Please note that the data in the table was captured at 4 p.m. the day before the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours, except for testing data, which is subject to a 48-hour availability delay and corresponds to tests made on the actual date shown.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

for anyone over the age of 16, remember that the physical distance of 2 meters is the general rule to respect. When it is not possible to do so, such as in public transit, wearing a face covering is highly recommended and will become mandatory as of July 13, 2020 for any individual over the age of 12;

for any individual over the age of 12; for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households.

limit your travel as much as possible.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

