QUÉBEC CITY, March 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

783 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 304,490;

286,946 people have recovered;

8 new deaths, for a total of 10,626 deaths:

0 deaths in the last 24 hours,



6 deaths between March 17 and March 22 ,

,

2 deaths before March 17 ,

, 508 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 11;

118 people in intensive care, for an increase of 5;

36,381 samples conducted on March 22 ;

Vaccination

31,025 doses of vaccine administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,024,713;

1,321,795 doses received in total;

58,500 Moderna doses will be added to the total. They are still to be received this week.



271,440 Pfizer doses received today. These doses are currently in transit in the health and social services network;



No dose of COVISHIELD (developed by AstraZeneca) will be added to the total this week.

All the data on the situation surrounding COVID-19 in Québec is available on Québec.ca.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed Administered doses of vaccine3 March 17 702 6 519 (-13) 101 (-6) 32,704 27,615 March 18 764 5 504 (-15) 99 (-2) 32,964 40,172 March 19 775 3 505 (+1) 99 27,491 42,271 March 20 648 11 501 (-4) 102 (+3) 20,216 28,830 March 21 712 8 513 (+12) 114 (+12) 21,833 21,212 March 22 656 4 519 (+6) 113 (-1) 36,381 26,410 March 23 783 0 508 (-11) 118 (+5) NA 31,025

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links :

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.msss.gouv.qc.ca

