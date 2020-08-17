COVID-19 Pandemic - The government is extending the credit on employer contributions to the Health Services Fund in respect of employees on paid leave

QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Québec government is announcing a 12-week extension of the credit on employer contributions to the Health Services Fund in respect of employees on paid implemented in the wake of the establishment of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy.

This additional assistance, which offsets costs not covered by the federal government measure, will thus be in force for the entire duration of the wage subsidy, which now extends from March 15 to November 21, 2020.

Moreover, certain eligibility criteria will be modified such that the credit continues to be granted to employers that satisfy all the conditions to benefit from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, especially the condition pertaining to a drop in income.

Registered pension plans and deferred salary leave plans

Moreover, the Québec taxation system will apply the relief measures that the federal government announced on July 2, 2020. The measures seek, in particular, to respond to potential cash flow difficulties that registered pension plans are facing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to ensure that it will not be mandatory to terminate a deferred salary leave plan if an employee suspends his leave to return to work or if an employee decides to defer his paid leave.

The terms and conditions of the measures can be consulted in the Information Bulletin published by the Ministère des Finances at

http://www.finances.gouv.qc.ca/documents/Bulletins/en/BULEN_2020-11-a-b.pdf.

"The labour market is gradually reviving but we must continue to support businesses to keep as many people as possible at work. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and will adjust our initiatives to respond as best we can to the needs of Quebecers and businesses so that the Québec economy gets back up to speed as quickly as possible."

Eric Girard, Minister of Finance

For information on COVID-19 and the assistance programs offered, please visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.

SOURCE Cabinet du ministre des Finances

For further information: Fanny Beaudry-Campeau, Press Officer, Office of the Minister of Finance, Telephone: 418-576-2786