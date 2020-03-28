COVID-19 - Most tourist accommodation establishments are being closed

QUÉBEC, March 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - On behalf of the Québec government, Minister of Tourism Caroline Proulx today announced the closing until further notice of tourist accommodation establishments. There are two exceptions to the rule: certain campgrounds that host snowbirds who do not have any other housing option and that provide adequate sanitary facilities, and hotels. Hotels can pursue their operations as they are designated as essential services for clienteles in need related to the directives of public health authorities.

Any other type of tourist accommodation, such as cottages, rented second homes, bed and breakfast accommodations and inns must remain closed or close without delay. Accommodation booking platforms will be key parties in the implementation of this new directive and will be asked to collaborate in this respect.

All reservations made after midnight on March 27, 2020 directly with a tourist accommodation facility or through a third party must be cancelled. Previous reservations for stays between March 29 and up to and including April 13 must be cancelled. Guests now at tourist accommodation facilities can complete their stays but without the option to extend them and must abide by the hygienic measures that the Québec government has implemented. The Québec government is asking people in this situation to avoid all gatherings and to avoid visiting stores and public spaces at their destination.

It is worth noting that the Québec Premier has asked all Quebecers to avoid non-essential interregional travel at this time.

"Today, we are taking further steps to protect all communities throughout Québec from COVID-19's spread. Québec is grappling with an unprecedented health crisis and everyone's collaboration is crucial to fight the pandemic. I know that the decisions we are making today are difficult for the operators of tourist accommodation establishments and for Quebecers who had planned vacations in the coming weeks. Each gesture that we make is helping us to protect Quebecers' health and safety. A gesture made today can save a life tomorrow. I would like to take a moment to highlight the invaluable collaboration and solidarity that the entire tourism industry has displayed since the beginning of the health crisis. Nothing can stop you from protecting the lives of Quebecers and I sincerely thank you for it."

Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism

SOURCE Cabinet de la ministre du Tourisme

For further information: Source: Sandra O'Connor, Director of Communications and Press Officer, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Telephone: 418-528-8063, Cellphone: 514-820-0095, [email protected]; Information: Virginie Rompré, Coordonnatrice des affaires publiques et des stratégies, Direction des communications, Ministère du Tourisme, Telephone: 418-643-5959, ext. 3493

