COVID-19 forces one of the biggest surges in technology investment in history, finds world's largest technology leadership survey

- Companies spent around US$15bn extra a week on technology during the pandemic's first wave

- Security and privacy the top investment, but cyber attacks jump for 4 in 10 IT leaders

- Huge surge in IT spend isn't sustainable – as 2020/21 technology budgets come under more strain

- 8 in 10 IT leaders concerned about the mental health of their tech teams due to the pandemic

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ -- Companies spent the equivalent of around US$15bn[1] extra a week on technology to enable safe and secure home working during COVID-19, reveals the 2020 Harvey Nash/KPMG CIO Survey. This was one of the biggest surges in technology investment in history – with the world's IT leaders spending more than their annual budget rise[2] in just three months, as the global crisis hit, and lockdowns began to be enforced.