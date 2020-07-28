COVID-19 forces one of Canada's oldest holiday appeals to stop collecting toys

"Last year we collected, stored and then distributed toys, personal items, clothing and more for 750 of the children we serve in the Kingston, Ontario region. This year because of COVID-19 we have to do something different to keep everyone safe," said John Suart, Manager of Community Relations.

This will be one of the first times in a hundred years that toy collection will not be a part of the Agency's annual holiday appeal. More than 500 donors supported the campaign last year with donations of new toys, personal items, baby gear, books and more. An extensive review concluded that the same system would not be safe this year because of COVID-19. The seasonal spaces, people and systems the campaign uses were never designed to handle a situation like a pandemic and cannot be easily adapted.

To keep families, staff and volunteers safe the Tree of Hope will be switching to issuing gift cards to families to buy what they need when they need it for the Holidays. The campaign has used gift cards for some families in the past and it has a system in places that works. Instead of asking for toys, the Tree of Hope will be asking people to donate money so it can buy gift cards. It has set a monetary goal of $50,000 for this year's campaign.

People can find out more about the Tree of Hope or make a donation at www.HelpTreeofHope.ca

