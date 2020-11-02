COVID-19 : A possible nationwide winter tire shortage?

SHERBROOKE, QC, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The COVID-19 pandemic and the snowbirds that will have to spend the next winter in Canada are driving an increase in online shopping and demand for winter tire installation.

These situations are in addition to the precautions and measures put in place in mechanical shops due to the second wave of COVID-19. In addition, a slowdown in tire production at the beginning of the year could cause a shortage of tires and delays in delivery for certain brands and sizes.

The pandemic has undoubtedly changed consumer habits and, inevitably, those of online purchases of winter tires that are both safer and more affordable, as is the case at PMCtire.

"The volume of online sales achieved in 2020 represents twice the level of growth of the last few years, which was already very significant. From the outset in 2008, we have relied on a personalized online tire sales service, free delivery almost everywhere in Canada, excellent prices, and a very large selection of tires and wheels. This was an excellent strategy because 12 years later, our growth continues and is accelerating exponentially. We offer more than 110,000 products, with guaranteed compatibility for your vehicle, delivered quickly to your home, to one of our affiliated garages, or to your local garage", said Pascal Boutin, President of PMCtire.

Due to the first wave of the pandemic last spring, many motorists preferred to keep their winter tires when the time came to change for summer tires. Unfortunately, some of them will have to buy new winter tires because their tires have worn out more quickly.

Because winter tires have softer rubber combined with the hot summer temperatures, the treads can degrade more quickly and increase the risk of hydroplaning and skidding in the coming season.

When is the best time to install winter tires?

Although winter tires are not mandatory until December 1, don't be surprised by winter. British Columbia and Quebec are the only provinces in the country that have winter tire legislation. Drivers in certain mountainous areas of British Columbia must use winter or all-season tires between October 1 and April 30.

COVID-19 : A possible nationwide winter tire shortage?

The global slowdown in tire production at the beginning of the pandemic prematurely reduced inventories. For many garages that are also facing a labor shortage, the season is shaping up to be a difficult one.

At PMCtire.com, there is a pragmatic side to things. Tires can be purchased, and the balancing has already been done by a specialized employee. With a simple jack and a key, the installation of the wheel assembly is quick and easy! PMCtire customers have the choice to install the wheels themselves, contact one of our affiliated garages across Canada, or deal with their local garage!

Satisfied customers for 12 years

For 12 years, thousands of consumers have been choosing PMCtire, a secure e-commerce site designed to help motorists across Canada buy the best tires at the best prices! Customers, assisted by our experts, can choose from a catalog of more than 110,000 different products from leading tire and wheel manufacturers. Customers who purchase a set of 4 tires and 4 wheels receive them ready to install! PMCtire's specialists install and balance tire and wheelsets at no charge in the shop before shipping them!

