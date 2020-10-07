COVID-19: $175,000 to support Lévis entrepreneurial ecosystem

LÉVIS, QC, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Quebec entrepreneurs hard, and business and organization owners must show resilience and creativity in adapting their operations to health regulations and physical distancing requirements.

The city of Lévis has not escaped the crisis. The vitality of large centres such as Lévis must be preserved. On the ground, the many calls for help with the critical situation facing store owners and businesses have been heard.

That is why Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), is today announcing financial assistance of $175,000 for Développement PME Chaudière-Appalaches. DPME is a partner in growing SMEs at home and abroad, whose team of experts offers personalized consulting services to provide concrete solutions to the challenges businesses face in operational efficiency, innovation and market development.

This non-repayable contribution has been granted through the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF). With a total budget of over $1.5 billion, the RRRF is providing over $280 million to support Quebec businesses and NPOs. Through this initiative, emergency funds to cover the need for working capital and technical assistance are being offered to Quebec businesses and NPOs.

Développement PME Chaudière-Appalaches serving Lévis entrepreneurs

For the city of Lévis, the component on technical assistance for SMEs is being provided by Développement PME Chaudière-Appalaches, an NPO with a mission to help the Chaudière–Appalaches region's economy to thrive.

Through this support from CED, DPME will be able to provide technical assistance services through to March 31, 2021, to Lévis businesses and NPOs affected by the economic impacts of COVID-19. Businesses and organizations will benefit from the expertise and mentoring of specialized resources in order to stabilize their situation, thereby putting them in a better position for the economic recovery.

Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan has enabled millions of jobs to be protected, families to receive emergency assistance and businesses to stay afloat throughout the pandemic. As we pursue an economic recovery in complete safety, the Government of Canada will always place Canadians at the forefront of its concerns, while working to build a resilient and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Since the start of this pandemic, our government has been listening and recognizes that our businesses are facing unique realities and challenges. Helping them innovate so they can better rebound from the crisis and thus enhance their competitiveness is at the heart of our priorities. With today's announcement, our message is clear: we are here for Quebec with concrete measures, and we are working with homegrown businesses to create jobs for Quebecers and kickstart our economy."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"Small and medium-sized businesses have been hit hard by COVID-19, and the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund was put into place to help them. The second wave is beginning, and we have clearly heard the message from businesses and workers that additional assistance is necessary. We are working with key partners, such as DPME, to support good local jobs and ensure our economy comes back strong."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"For more than 15 years, DPME has invested in the manufacturing businesses of the Chaudière–Appalaches region to accompany them in their growth. We are currently living through a difficult period, and we know that small and medium-sized enterprises and NPOs also need support now more than ever. Our economic vitality depends on our efforts to bolster our entrepreneurs; that is why we are confirming our involvement in enabling them to plan their recovery, maintain jobs and pursue their operations."

Daniel Voyer, Director General, Développement PME Chaudière-Appalaches

Quick facts

Today's announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages. The Honourable Mélanie Joly is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED is accompanying businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]