Coveted California Wine Brand Launches in Toronto

"Wine has been consumed the same way for centuries, and while Usual honours the art of winemaking, we are also leading the industry in innovation," said Matt Dukes, CEO and Co-founder of Usual. "Over the last several months, we've seen an exponential increase in demand from Canadian customers who have discovered the brand online. Given this momentum, the idea of expanding into Toronto with our brand is thrilling and gives us an opportunity to introduce Usual to a new market."

All Usual wines are expertly made in small batches from sustainably farmed grapes with no additives, no sweeteners, and minimal intervention—the real way.

Usual bottles were designed to look nothing like a typical bottle of wine, the novel and chic shape evokes approachable luxury. The lifestyle brand aimed to break the mold on single serve glass, and as a result they built the bottle from the ground up.

Usual's Santa Barbara Rosé has notes of strawberry, rose petal, and rhubarb. Usual's Sonoma County Red has notes of cherries, dark chocolate and fresh violets. Both retail for $9.95/187 mL bottle at select LCBO's in Ontario only.

If you can't find your way into an LCBO, there's a personal wine hotline you can text: 204-410-4618 and starting on August 17, 2019 you can have it served up to you on your doorstep, picnic, pool party, or latest online binge.

