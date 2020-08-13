Covers Predicts That Sports Betting Won't Go Bust If College Football Is Canceled

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- As COVID-19 continues to reshape upcoming seasons for professional and collegiate sports, Covers asks the burning question, what will the impact be on sports betting if the 2020 college football season is canceled?

Covers' Senior Writer Patrick Everson spoke with Executive Vice President of Race and Sports at the Superbook at Westgate, Jay Kornegay, the American Gaming Association's Casey Clark, and gambling industry strategist Chris Grove, about the potential effects of a canceled or delayed college football season on sportsbooks across the country.

"I'm not sure any of us really knows how that will impact us," Kornegay said, speaking to the sportsbook industry as a whole. "If it's completely canceled, it's certainly going to be a punch to the gut. However, it's not as bad as some might think, as long as we still have the NFL. Last year, 65 percent of our total football handle was NFL."

Some NCAA football betting statistics include:

Although sportsbooks don't separate NFL versus NCAA football in terms of total handle (bets placed) on football, estimates are approximately 35% of total handle in Nevada came from NCAAF football in 2019.

came from NCAAF football in 2019. Based on total handle on football in Nevada sportsbooks in 2019, approximately $650 million was bet on NCAAF football.

sportsbooks in 2019, approximately was bet on NCAAF football. New Jersey took in $939 million in football handle in 2019 and given that same 35% estimate for college football action, over $328 million was bet on NCAA football in 2019 in New Jersey .

took in in football handle in 2019 and given that same 35% estimate for college football action, over was bet on NCAA football in 2019 in . The best NCAAF football bets in 2019 were Kentucky and Navy, both went 10-3 Against the Spread.

Could the college football season be postponed to the spring? Many in the media and the sports betting space are speculating that a spring college football season would provide a huge boost on the wagering front. Among the main reasons for such speculation is that NCAA football wouldn't be competing with the NFL every week.

