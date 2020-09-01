Covers Celebrates 25 Years Of Being A Sports Betting Leader

GALWAY, Ireland, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ -- September 6th marks Covers' 25th anniversary as a respected leader in the sports betting industry.

Managed by Covers Media Group, Covers.com was founded in 1995 by two sports betting entrepreneurs in Atlantic Canada. They recognized the lack of trusted online sports betting resources where a passionate community could come together. Thanks to their trailblazing efforts, Covers has since grown to become a trusted worldwide brand in providing sports wagering information and entertainment to every level of sports fans.

"There's no doubting that sports betting has evolved over the last 25 years. What hasn't changed is our drive and determination to provide the best sports betting information service to our users" says Mark Harper, General Manager of Covers Media Group. "We recognize that our users love the thrill of sports betting and we want to be right there with them, providing access to the best sports betting information analysis for all of their favorite sports events."

As it celebrates 25 years of innovation and a devotion to its community, Covers commits to continuing to deliver great experiences to its more than 17 million annual global users. This includes offering the longest-running sports betting forum in North America, with over 510,000 lifetime members. Covers estimates that it has reached over 300 million users worldwide since 1995.

To celebrate this milestone, Covers held a 25th-anniversary event in Las Vegas during Super Bowl LIV. Celebrations will continue leading up to the September 6th anniversary date with giveaways and a special 25th-themed contest.

Covers Media Group is an online publisher, providing sports gaming enthusiasts with valuable news, editorial and analysis as well as accurate and up-to-date scores, odds, matchups and statistics information. The Covers.com property was originally launched in 1995 and continues to be recognized as an industry leader, reaching several million passionate and engaged worldwide users every month. Find Covers on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

