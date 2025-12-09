MONTREAL, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leader in AI-Relevance, today announced Brandon Nussey, Chief Financial Officer, has advised the company of his intention to step down from his role for a career opportunity outside the public markets. The transition of Mr. Nussey begins today, and will end on February 2, 2026, shortly after Q3 earnings. In accordance with the company's succession plan, Karine Hamel, currently Senior Vice President, Finance, will be appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Hamel has led the finance department of Coveo since 2018.

"We are deeply grateful for Brandon's exceptional leadership and contributions to Coveo since he joined in 2023. Brandon's financial stewardship and strategic insight have been instrumental to fuel our growth and success and will leave Coveo on solid footing. We wish him continued success in his future endeavours" said Laurent Simoneau, Chief Executive Officer of Coveo. "We are equally pleased to have Karine step into the interim CFO role. With almost a decade at Coveo, Karine's deep understanding of our business, paired with her financial expertise, will ensure a seamless transition, as we continue to execute on our growth strategy."

"I am proud of the progress we have made at Coveo, driving profitable growth in a very dynamic market. I am confident in Laurent's vision, and the team's ability to continue to drive our momentum," said Brandon Nussey. "Further, having worked closely with Karine for nearly 3 years, I know the finance and G&A leadership is in very capable hands. As a shareholder, I look forward to cheering on Coveo's continued success."

Coveo intends to undertake a formal search to permanently fill the CFO role, with both internal and external candidates being carefully evaluated.

Q3 and Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance Affirmed

The company is encouraged by the customer demand for its AI-powered solutions and corresponding new business bookings momentum. Consequently, Coveo affirms the Q3 and Fiscal Year 2026 guidance set forth in its October 30, 2025 earnings results press release. Coveo currently plans to release its full financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 after close of markets on January 29, 2026.

The above statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Coveo's outlook constitutes "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is provided for the purpose of, among other things, assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of our expected financial results, as well as our objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook, and in obtaining a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Investors and others are cautioned that it may not be appropriate for other purposes. Please refer to the "Forward-Looking Information" section below for additional information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements and a description of the assumptions underlying same.

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

