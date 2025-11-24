Coveo Accelerates the Future of AI-Driven Digital Experiences in New Alliance with Deloitte

The collaboration brings together deep industry expertise and powerful AI search to help enterprises deliver relevant, composable, and scalable digital experiences

MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leader in AI-Relevance, delivering best-in-class AI-search and generative experiences that maximize business outcomes at every point-of-experience, today announced a new collaboration with Deloitte Canada, aimed at helping enterprises modernize their digital experience stacks with relevance, speed, and scale.

This alliance brings together Deloitte's deep industry insight and digital transformation expertise with Coveo's market-leading AI search platform. The result is a powerful combination that is intended to empower organizations to deploy intelligent, context-aware, and composable experiences faster and more effectively.

"This isn't just about technology, it's about a shared belief that the future of digital experience is relevance-first," said Mark Levinson, VP, GTM Strategy at Coveo. "Together with Deloitte, we're helping businesses meet rising customer expectations with AI experiences that are secure, scalable, and truly connected across the entire journey."

Coveo and Deloitte are already responding to growing enterprise demand for modern AI-powered solutions that reduce time-to-value and drive measurable impact. With Deloitte's delivery excellence and Coveo's relevance-first focus, enterprises can reimagine service, commerce, workplace, and website experiences, all while building on their existing tech stack.

"Enterprises today are under immense pressure to meet rising expectations across every digital touchpoint," said Ashish Bhambhani, partner at Deloitte Canada. "By collaborating with Coveo, we're enabling our clients to accelerate their adoption of AI and generative technologies with solutions that are scalable, secure, and built to deliver meaningful business outcomes from day one."

Key benefits of the collaboration include:

Seamless experiences across customer and employee journeys

Real-time contextual relevance at every interaction

A composable architecture designed for agility and growth

As enterprises across industries race to adopt generative AI and next-gen digital experiences, this collaboration helps remove complexity and risk from the path to innovation.

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog, and following Coveo on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "might", "will", "achieve", "occur", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", "continue", "target", "opportunity", "strategy", "scheduled", "outlook", "forecast", "projection", or "prospect", the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.

Contact information: [email protected]