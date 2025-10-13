Coveo Achieves AWS Generative AI Competency

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Coveo , the leader in AI-Relevance, delivering best-in-class AI-search and generative experiences that maximize business outcomes at every point-of-experience, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency. This specialization recognizes Coveo as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.

Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency differentiates Coveo as an AWS Partner with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success supporting enterprises in building scalable, production-grade generative AI solutions tailored to business needs. Coveo possesses the experience and expertise shown from successful projects for addressing customer challenges using generative AI solutions as an enabler of their digital transformation strategies for augmenting the customer experience, delivering hyper-personalized and engaging content, streamlining workflows, and delivering actionable results powered by generative AI technology from AWS.

"Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency underscores Coveo's leadership in delivering fully managed, enterprise-grade generative AI solutions that don't just experiment, but deliver measurable business outcomes," said Sébastien Paquet, vice president of AI Strategy, Coveo. "With the Coveo Relevance Platform as the retriever, our joint customers achieve faster time-to-value and more successful AI deployments at scale."

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt Generative AI. These partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of both startups and global enterprises.

This designation highlights Coveo's ability to responsibly drive generative AI adoption by integrating large language models, robust cloud infrastructure, and contextual business use cases. Coveo is also listed in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace and leverages AWS services, including Amazon Bedrock.

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Our Coveo AI-Relevance™ Platform enables enterprises to deliver hyper-personalization at every point-of-experience, unifying all their data securely, with the highest level of contextual and prescriptive accuracy while simultaneously optimizing business outcomes.

Coveo brings AI-Relevance to the digital experiences of many of the world's premier and most innovative brands, serving millions of people across billions of interactions.

What we believe is bold: Digital is everywhere, Relevance is not. It's the only way to win in the digital age.

The Coveo AI-Relevance Platform is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified, SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce ISV Partner, an SAP EndorsedⓇ App, AWS ISV Accelerate Program member, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member, Optimizely Partner, Shopify Partner, and a Genesys AppFoundryⓇ ISV Partner. Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

