Coveo Receives SAP® Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Partner Solution Success

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leader in AI-Relevance, delivering best-in-class AI-search and generative experiences that maximize business outcomes at every point-of-experience, today announced it received an SAP® Global SAP Customer Experience Award for Partner Excellence 2025 for Partner Solution Success. Awards were presented by SAP (NYSE: SAP) to top-performing partners for outstanding contributions related to SAP Customer Experience solutions. Award winners – in partnership with SAP – help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow sustainably, and run more simply.

"We're proud to be recognized with the SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award, it's a strong signal that the work we're doing together is delivering real results," said Patrick Finn, VP of Alliances at Coveo. "This partnership is grounded in a shared commitment to help global enterprises thrive in the AI era. By combining SAP's market leadership with our AI-search and generative experience platform, we're enabling our customers to create smarter digital experiences that move the needle - on growth, efficiency, and loyalty."

Nominations are based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee then determines winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance.

"This award recognizes excellence from partners that have successfully driven SAP's and Coveo's value to customers in their CX journey," said Manish Gordhan, Global Vice President, CX Channel, SAP Partner Ecosystem. "I am very pleased to congratulate Coveo on their achievement in attaining this award through their trusted partnership with SAP."

Since 2023, Coveo and SAP have partnered to bring AI search, recommendations, and generative experiences to SAP Customer Experience. Coveo's solution for SAP Commerce Cloud achieved SAP® Endorsed App status in March 2023, and the collaboration expanded in November 2024 with a second SAP Endorsed App integrating with SAP Service Cloud, both available on SAP Store. Customers are realizing measurable impact: Blackwoods combined Coveo with SAP Commerce Cloud, reporting a 45% increase in NPS and 44% fewer null searches following its digital revamp. In May 2025, SanMar selected Coveo AI for SAP Commerce power AI-driven product discovery and intelligent search across its extensive catalog.

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Our Coveo AI-Relevance™ Platform enables enterprises to deliver hyper-personalization at every point-of-experience, unifying all their data securely, with the highest level of contextual and prescriptive accuracy while simultaneously optimizing business outcomes.

Coveo brings AI-Relevance to the digital experiences of many of the world's premier and most innovative brands, serving millions of people across billions of interactions.

What we believe is bold: Digital is everywhere, Relevance is not. It's the only way to win in the digital age.

The Coveo AI-Relevance Platform ISO 27001, ISO 27018, and ISO 27017 certified, SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce ISV Partner, an SAP EndorsedⓇ App, AWS ISV Accelerate Program member, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member, Optimizely Partner, Shopify Partner, and a Genesys AppFoundryⓇ ISV Partner.Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

