Coveo Accelerates European Growth with DACH Expansion, Delivering AI-Search and Generative Answers to Elevate Digital Experiences

More strategic partnerships and a growing customer base in the DACH region, including SAP, Conforama Swiss, 11 Team Sports, Phillip Morris International, RWA – Lagerhaus.at (Baywa AG), Thalia, and more drive demand for expansion

MONTREAL, LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leading enterprise AI platform that brings AI search and GenAI to every point-of-experience, announced today an expansion in the DACH region, reinforcing its commitment to growth and innovation in one of Europe's most strategic markets.

Coveo continues to gain strong momentum in the region, adding a diverse range of new brands recently to its growing customer base across commerce, service, website, and workplace solutions. In recent months, leading enterprises such as SAP, Conforama Swiss, 11 Team Sports, Philip Morris International, RWA – Lagerhaus.at (Baywa AG), Thalia, and others have chosen Coveo's AI search and generative experience capabilities to revolutionize their customer and employee experiences, adding to Coveo's already impressive customer base. By leveraging AI-powered search, personalized recommendations, and generative answering, these organizations are transforming how they engage with users, providing more relevant, efficient, and impactful interactions across every touchpoint.

In response to his demand, Coveo has recently made key hires across a range of critical roles, including adding a new General Manager, and new hires in Sales, Alliances, and System Integrator positions, to accelerate its presence and deliver even greater value to its enterprise customers and partners in the region.

"The DACH region is an important and strategic market for Coveo," said Nick Bowles, Managing Director, EMEA at Coveo. "We've made significant investments in Europe, with offices in London and the Netherlands, and over 100 employees supporting the region. The momentum we're seeing in Germany and across the DACH region is impressive, as leading DACH enterprises strive to adopt leading edge AI innovation, and we're excited they select Coveo for their AI and generative AI digital experience needs."

"Bringing AI to every point of experience is one of the most critical digital transformations across the enterprise," said Louis Têtu, Chairman and CEO at Coveo. "In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, enterprises face mounting pressure to provide exceptional, relevant and secure experiences for every customer, partner and employee, while optimizing business value in every session. Scaling these efforts effectively requires the transformative power of AI. Our European customers are embracing this shift, and we are confident that our expanded presence in the region will create lasting, mutual value."

Earlier this year, Coveo announced that Thalia Bücher GmbH, the Hagen-based book retailer, had chosen Coveo to deliver AI search, recommendations and personalization on their commerce website. Thalia is growing and plans to double their marketplace from 20 million items to 40 million items within the next three years.

"Coveo is exactly the right partner for us," said Roland Kölbl, CCO at Thalia. "With their decade of AI experience, AI search and recommendations, and clear strength in security and relevance, Coveo is the best option to effectively support our strong growth targets in the digital sector."

SAP is an important strategic partner of Coveo's in Europe across both commerce and service lines of business. Coveo is an SAP Endorsed App partner and SAP also uses Coveo AI and GenAI to drive their customer service success. In fact, SAP Concur is an early adopter of Coveo's generative answering product and has seen tremendous business results including a 30% reduction in case volume, an 80% reduction in search queries per visit, a 5% reduction in cases per 1000 search sessions, and a 64% reduction in content gaps. Listen to Suzanne Krpata, Chief Operating Officer for the SAP Customer Experience line-of-business where she presented in detail the key strategies behind SAP Concur's success at Coveo's recent Relevance 360 event.

Coveo leverages an AWS region located in Europe allowing European customers to securely maintain their data for compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) within the region.

About Coveo

We strongly believe that the future is business-to-person. That experiences are today's competitive front line, a make or break for every business. We also believe that remarkable experiences not only enhance user satisfaction but also yield significant gains for enterprises. That is what we call the AI-experience advantage – the degree to which the content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their needs, intent, preferences, context, and behavior, while maximizing business outcomes at every session.

To realize this AI-experience advantage at scale, enterprises require a robust, spinal and composable infrastructure capable of unifying content securely and delivering AI search, AI recommendations, true personalization, and a trusted generative experience at every touchpoint with each individual customer, partner and employee.

Coveo is dedicated to bringing this AI-experience advantage to every point-of-experience, using powerful data and AI models to transform the enterprise in commerce, customer service, website and workplace.

The Coveo platform is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified, SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce ISV Partner, an SAP Endorsed® App, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member, Optimizely Partner, and a Genesys AppFoundry ISV Partner.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

