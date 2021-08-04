Coventry University to Create Digital Building of the Future with Schneider Electric and Planon

"One of our main goals is to move away from reactive work, instead resolving issues before they affect our staff and students," commented Nasima Laming, Business Systems Support Officer, Coventry University. "Leveraging digital tools, we will monitor the condition of our campus plant and equipment proactively and get recommended actions, many of which we can automate for a smooth and seamless process. The additional aspects of course are the cost and energy savings we hope to benefit from."

Coventry University selected Schneider Electric and Planon to help set and meet its specific requirements. The joint solution is another milestone in the partnership between Planon and Schneider Electric, which began in 2019. Leveraging the synergies between the two companies, it is the first project of its kind in the United Kingdom.

The solution involves the integration of two smart systems:

Planon's Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS), which enables Facility Managers to plan, execute and monitor all activities involved in reactive and planned preventative maintenance, space and move management, asset management, operational facility services, room reservations and other customer services.

Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Building Advisor, a suite of analytic monitoring services, that unlocks your Building Management System's operational performance so you can remotely and proactively maintain your buildings. It provides key insights into your building operations by constantly monitoring systems and identifying faults to proactively address your building's inefficiencies. As a result, there is an impact on operating costs, occupant comfort, and asset value.

The IWMS software automatically processes smart building diagnostics from Building Advisor to determine whether an action is needed. It can initiate a standardised workflow or highlight an issue for a manual decision by the facilities team by scheduling and dispatching the work to the field engineers' mobile phones for execution.

Marcel Groenenboom, Planon CCO at Planon, added: "We always strive to provide the best possible solution to our customers and partners. By working with Schneider Electric and its smart building operating and analytics technology, we can bring new benefits to Coventry University. All three parties share a common vision on the role of digital technology and its contribution to creating safe, healthy, sustainable, and efficient data-driven buildings. We can't wait to see the results at Coventry."

"We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Planon and join forces to work on the project at Coventry University," said Kas Mohammed, UK&I Vice President of Digital Energy at Schneider Electric. "Buildings of the future must be sustainable, hyper-efficient, resilient, and people focused. The Covid-19 pandemic has added a new dimension to this shift: buildings must support resiliency and continuity . The university clearly understands the need to future-proof its buildings, as it strives to provide the best possible environment for occupants."

