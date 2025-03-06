Covenant Health Fort Sanders Regional First in Tennessee to Bring Perimeter Medical Imaging AI's Pioneering Technology to Surgery

TORONTO and DALLAS, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - In advance of International Women's Day, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSXV: PINK) (OTCQX: PYNKF) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), announced today that Covenant Health Fort Sanders Regional is the first hospital in Tennessee to use the Company's S-Series OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography) technology to visualize tissue margins in the operating room.

"OCT technology enhances the level of care I am able to provide and has become a valuable tool in the operating room," said Dr. Ana Wilson, a surgical oncologist with Covenant Health Fort Sanders Regional. "It allows me to make patient-specific surgical decisions in real-time and potentially reduce the likelihood of my patients returning for a second surgery."

Traditional technologies such as X-ray, ultrasound or MRI don't have the resolution to see disease at the cellular level. As a result, surgeons must wait up to 10 days for pathology results to either confirm clean margins or show positive margins, which often result in patients returning for another procedure.

"Being the first in Tennessee is another milestone in our continued expansion into new geographies nationwide," said Perimeter Chief Financial Officer, Sara Brien. "Bringing our Perimeter S-Series OCT to Covenant Health Fort Sanders Regional also advances an important company goal of broadening access to our innovative technologies for margin visualization, in real-time, in the OR, to potentially improve outcomes and reduce healthcare costs."

The S-Series OCT uses light to create cross-sectional 3D images of tissue microstructures at 10 times the resolution of ultrasound and X-ray and 100 times the power of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). With the ability to see down to 2 mm in ducts, vessels and glands in the operating room, surgeons can get real-time clarity on margins, giving them the insight they need to help make the best surgical decisions for their patients and feel more confident in their outcomes.

"Perimeter is working tirelessly to help surgeons provide the best possible care for their patients," said Suzanne Foster, Chairperson of Perimeter's Board of Directors. Suzanne, as a breast cancer survivor, has a personal connection to Perimeter's mission to transform cancer surgery, understanding the need for all patients to have access to advanced technology in hopes to improve surgical outcomes.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSXV: PINK) (OTCQX: PYNKF) is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. Available across the U.S., our FDA-cleared Perimeter S-Series OCT system provides real-time, cross-sectional visualization of excised tissues at the cellular level. The breakthrough-device-designated investigational Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI represents our next-generation artificial intelligence technology that was evaluated in a pivotal clinical trial, with support from a grant of up to US$7.4 million awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. Patient enrollment completed in September 2024, with expected FDA submission in 2025. The company's ticker symbol "PINK" is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

S-Series OCT Intended Use and Unapproved Uses

The S-Series OCT is indicated for use as an imaging tool in the evaluation of excised human tissue microstructure by providing two-dimensional, cross-sectional, real-time depth visualization with image review manipulation software for identifying and annotating regions of interest.

The S-Series OCT has 510(k) clearance under a general indication and has not been evaluated by FDA specifically for use in breast tissue, breast cancer, other types of cancer, margin evaluation, and reducing re-excision rates. The safety and effectiveness of these uses has not been established.

For full information on unapproved/off-label uses, visit https://perimetermed.com/disclosures or contact [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In this news release, words such as "may," "would," "could," "will," "likely," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information may relate to management's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements or information regarding the future financial position, business strategy and strategic goals, competitive conditions, research and development activities, projected costs and capital expenditures, research and clinical testing outcomes, taxes and plans and objectives of, or involving, Perimeter. Without limitation, statements regarding the timing of the annual meeting, are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, any particular result will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Perimeter's control. Such forward-looking statements reflect Perimeter's current view with respect to future events, but are inherently subject to significant medical, scientific, business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties and contingencies. In making forward-looking statements, Perimeter may make various material assumptions, including but not limited to (i) the accuracy of Perimeter's financial projections; (ii) obtaining positive results from trials; (iii) obtaining necessary regulatory approvals; and (iv) general business, market, and economic conditions. Further risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those applicable to Perimeter and described in Perimeter's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is available on Perimeter's SEDAR+ profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Perimeter does not intend, nor does Perimeter undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Contacts

Stephen Kilmer

Investor Relations

Direct: 647-872-4849

Email: [email protected]

Susan Thomas

Media Relations

Direct: 619-540-9195

Email: [email protected]

Adrian Mendes

Chief Executive Officer

Toll-free: 888-988-7465 (PINK)

Email: [email protected]

