Cove Gut Healthy Drinks launches Canada's first zero-sugar, functional soda

Cove Gut Healthy Drinks announces the launch of Cove Gut Healthy Soda, Canada's first-ever zero sugar, functional soda, made with one billion probiotics, prebiotics and nothing artificial.

Known for their Kombucha, Cove Gut Healthy Drinks will expand into a new fast-growing category of shelf-stable and better-for-you sodas.

The company is the first to market in Canada, using organic ingredients and a taste profile that appeals to consumers. Cove Soda is made with a proprietary, natural plant blend sweetener that combines probiotics and prebiotics to enhance gut health.

CEO, John MacLellan comments, "Our success with Cove Kombucha has given us great insight into consumer behaviour, including their continuous desire to educate themselves on improving gut health. We've continued to innovate based on these learnings along with consumer trends that reveal a strong interest in decreasing sugar consumption. Cove Soda allows us to respond to consumers' desire to decrease their consumption of sugar while simultaneously improving their gut health.

Cove Gut Healthy Soda is now available in Orange, Grape, and Lemon Lime flavours, and is sold across Canada at Sobeys, Loblaw stores, and several local health food stores. The brand recently expanded to online sales with Well.ca. Larger pack sizes (4 pack and a 15 can multipack), and more exciting flavours are in development with plans to expand into the U.S. market, focusing on California in early 2023.

Cove Gut Healthy Drink's Chief Product Developer, Ryan MacLellan worked to craft a zero sugar and gut-healthy soda recipe that both adults and children could enjoy.

"We wanted to be first to market in Canada so I knew creating the right flavours using organic ingredients would be crucial. Our product had to have a taste profile consumers would enjoy. We developed a proprietary, natural plant blend sweetener that, combined with probiotics and probiotics, promotes gut health," adds Ryan.

Founded in 2016 by brothers John and Ryan MacLellan, Cove Gut Healthy Drinks originated in their mother's kitchen in Malignant Cove, Nova Scotia. Today, Cove Drinks is on a mission to provide gut health for all. Striving to make 'healthy easy' with gut-friendly, guilt-free, game-changing functional drinks no matter where you are in your health journey. As a proud carbon-neutral company and 1% for the Planet member, Cove Drinks continues to care for more than just your gut. Cove Drinks launched nationally in 2021 and is distributed in over 1,200 retail locations across Canada including Sobeys, Loblaw, Costco and Whole Foods Market. The company has had two successful rounds of funding from 2019 to 2022 totalling 5.7M and has already embarked on its next round. For more information, visit www.covedrinks.com .

