CovClear COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test Extends Expiration Date in Canada

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Empowered Diagnostics, Inc., a diversified medtech company focused on developing and manufacturing high quality over-the counter (OTC) and point-of-care (POC) tests, announced today that the Company has received approval from Health Canada to extend the shelf life of CovClear COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test from 12 months to 24 months.

CovClear, a highly sensitive at-home test, has been authorized in Canada since November 2021. At the time of writing, CovClear is the most sensitive at-home rapid antigen test approved in Canada for both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases of COVID-19. CovClear is available at retailers across Canada as an easy to use, high-quality option for at-home use. CovClear has demonstrated the ability to detect all past and present World Health Organization variants of concern, including Omicron.