CovClear COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test Extends Expiration Date in Canada
Jul 07, 2022, 08:05 ET
POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Empowered Diagnostics, Inc., a diversified medtech company focused on developing and manufacturing high quality over-the counter (OTC) and point-of-care (POC) tests, announced today that the Company has received approval from Health Canada to extend the shelf life of CovClear COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test from 12 months to 24 months.
CovClear, a highly sensitive at-home test, has been authorized in Canada since November 2021. At the time of writing, CovClear is the most sensitive at-home rapid antigen test approved in Canada for both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases of COVID-19. CovClear is available at retailers across Canada as an easy to use, high-quality option for at-home use. CovClear has demonstrated the ability to detect all past and present World Health Organization variants of concern, including Omicron.
"We took our time to develop a very high-quality and high-sensitivity test to bring accuracy and peace of mind to at-home testing," said Rick Hennessey, Chairman of Empowered Diagnostics. "We are proud to announce that Health Canada has reviewed our data and extended our expiration date. The availability and accuracy of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests is vital for the detection and control of COVID-19. We hope to continue to have a positive impact on people's lives."
Headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, Empowered Diagnostics, Inc., is a diversified medtech company engaged in both contract manufacturing and developing innovative, high-quality medical diagnostics for OTC and POC testing at an affordable price. The company produces proprietary diagnostics in addition to contract manufacturing for top-quality brands at its ISO 13485-certified manufacturing plant. As part of its diversification strategy, Empowered Diagnostics is also focused on the commercialization of medical devices and developing a low-cost OTC and POC testing meter to detect a range of infectious diseases and cancer biomarkers.
SOURCE Empowered Diagnostics
For further information: Media Contact: Brooke Bivins, Empowered Diagnostics, [email protected], 954-354-2768
Share this article