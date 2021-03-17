Courtney Flood Joins LBB Specialties

"The move to add a Technical Marketing Director is intended to synthesize go-to-market strategies across the company." Tweet this

LBB Specialties is focused on greater penetration of the U.S. market and expanded opportunities in 4 core markets: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Food & Nutrition, and Advanced Materials. The move to add a Technical Marketing Director is intended to synthesize go-to-market strategies.

"We have significant growth goals for the Life Sciences vertical," says Birkelbach. "Courtney will be instrumental in helping achieve those goals by working closely with the Life Sciences commercial team across our companies."

Ms. Flood joins LBB Specialties from Croda Inc., where as an Account Manager she was responsible for managing key global accounts based in the Northeast and Midwestern United States, including collaborating with Croda's global marketing and R&D teams on new product development, trade show and industry sponsorship and marketing initiatives for a variety of products in the healthcare sector.

Flood earned her Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering in the Honors Program at New York University's Tandon School of Engineering and has completed graduate coursework in Biotechnology and Biomaterials. She has been a Trustee of The Chemists' Club since 2012.

LBB Specialties is a leader in the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution industry. It represents a diversified, national supplier serving end-markets including personal care, food & nutrition, advanced materials, and life science. LBB Specialties generates over $300 million of revenue and employs more than 70 commercial team members. www.LBBspecialties.com.

