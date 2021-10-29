Court makes right decision in case of Indigenous child welfare case

Gitanmaax Band defends child from government's last-minute attempt to forcefully remove her

GITANMAAX, BC, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Statement from Gitanmaax Band Chief Councillor Tracey Woods

"Yesterday, in BC Provincial Court, the Honourable Judge Mengering ruled that the best interests of the Gitanmaax child required her to remain in the custody of her family and her nation in her cultural home on the Gitanmaax reserve. It was the right decision. It was the honourable decision. And it was a small step in the right direction toward reconciliation.

"The child is Indigenous and a member of the Gitanmaax Band. She is safe with her maternal aunt, living and attending school on her traditional territory with her brother and cousins. She can continue building a relationship with her mother, siblings, and entire extended family and wilp (clan).

"Yesterday's legal maneuver, where the Director's legal counsel applied for an order without notice to Gitanmaax to have the child removed from her family, despite having made promises to the contrary, is reminiscent of the actions that the Crown took when it forcibly removed our children from us and sent them to residential schools. Bill C-92 is clear that one of its main purposes is to immediately stop the colonial policies of removing Indigenous children from our families and communities. The Director's actions in that regard breached the Honour of the Crown and were contrary to our ongoing efforts to work towards reconciliation. Nevertheless, Gitanmaax remains committed to working collaboratively with the Director, MCFD, and the Minister to ensure the child remains in Gitanmaax with her family."

