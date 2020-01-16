Court Backlog Denies Tiwari Family Justice in Brampton Hospital Suicide Case

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - After waiting almost seven years for their day in court, a family, whose son was able to commit suicide while he was supposed to be under close observation at Brampton Civic Hospital in June of 2014, has been advised that their wrongful death trial scheduled to start in Brampton this month will not start until 2021 because there is not a single courtroom available in the GTA.

On June 26th of 2014, 20-year-old Prashant Tiwari of Brampton took his own life, while he was supposed to be under close staff supervision in the psychiatric unit of Brampton Civic, one of William Osler's two hospitals. The Statement of Claim in the Tiwari family's wrongful death and breach of privacy suit alleges that staff was negligent by attending a potluck lunch, rather than closely supervising Prashant Tiwari.

"It's one travesty after another," said Rakesh Tiwari, who is frustrated that it will be seven years following his son's death before the family fully understands how the system failed. "First the medical system let us down, now it's the courts."

"This has been a slow crawl to justice," said Michael Smitiuch, of Smitiuch Injury Law PC, who along with Luke Hamer, represent the Tiwari family. "This family deserves answers and accountability and shouldn't have to wait years to get it. This is a serious access to justice problem that the Ontario government needs to immediately address."

Since Prashant's death, members of the Tiwari family have been doing all they can to raise awareness about hospital standards for high-risk patients, in hopes of saving other lives. The family would like to see increased government funding and focus on mental health issues.

SOURCE Smitiuch Injury Law PC

For further information: Danna O'Brien, [email protected], 416-500-0699