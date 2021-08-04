CourseCompare tracks Canadian colleges' and universities' return to campus amid increase in fall applications

Canadian education startup has matched more than half-a-million domestic and international students to in-demand training programs since 2018

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - CourseCompare, Canada's marketplace for education, has been tracking more than 150 colleges and universities for over a year to determine how the pandemic has impacted the student experience online and on campus -- where at least 52 per cent of students will be learning in September. Just four per cent of institutions opened campuses to in-person learning the previous fall.

CourseCompare was the first to aggregate data nationally on the pandemic policies and reopening plans of public and private colleges and universities, which it has made accessible in an interactive table. Its report includes national and provincial rates of online, in person and hybrid learning, schools' safety and vaccination policies, and up-to-date news, FAQs and COVID-19 resources for domestic and international students at post-secondary institutions across the country.

Based on data from more than 150 institutions, CourseCompare reports:

51.6 per cent of colleges and universities plan to reopen for in-person learning.

41.2 per cent plan to use predominantly hybrid teaching methods.

4.6 per cent will deliver most if not all courses online (nearly the same percentage that delivered them in person the previous fall).

the previous fall). 2.6 per cent have yet to declare how they will deliver programs in the fall.

10 per cent will make vaccination mandatory for students living in residence, while many more will offer on-campus vaccination clinics and rapid testing programs.

So far only Seneca College has announced that it will make vaccination mandatory for all students attending in-person classes.

"It's hard to overstate the degree of transformation that's occurred in post-secondary education since the pandemic began," said CourseCompare CEO, Robert Furtado. "Global learner data from CourseCompare suggest people are looking for more flexible learning options, with greater opportunities for work-integrated learning. In that sense, the pandemic has forced Canadian schools to adopt not only digital infrastructure and teaching methods, but a new mindset, that will help them better compete for students in the future."

Plans to return students to campus this fall are being made as the country's colleges and universities experience an increase in applications for September 2021, with some universities reporting record-breaking numbers.

Statistics released by The Ontario Universities Application Centre (OUAC) show increased activity over the previous year, with applications from high school students jumping to 477,472 in 2021 from 467,651 in 2020. Applications from "non-secondary" students, which include mature and international students, as well as students transferring from colleges or other provinces, also increased to 230,977 in 2021 from 212,460 in 2019.

Reports from other provinces suggest a similar trend. In British Columbia, post-secondary institutions have so far seen a greater than 20 per cent increase in applications, lead mostly by domestic students. In Quebec, universities are reporting increases of eight to 14 per cent over the previous year, although final numbers have yet to be released.

"We know the pandemic has motivated many people to change their careers, and the right education -- whether in the form of a degree, diploma, apprenticeship or part-time virtual course -- is a reliable way to accelerate that process," said Furtado. "Students applying this year who might have deferred last year because of the pandemic, plus a potential uptick in students who have chosen education over travel, could also be contributing to increased demand for post-secondary education."

Where international students are concerned, Furtado said the ability of colleges and universities to communicate clear reopening and vaccination policies, alongside policies introduced by the federal government to allow international students to study online and remain eligible for postgraduate work permits throughout the pandemic, have helped Canada's post-secondary institutions remain attractive to students around the world.

