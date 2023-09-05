CourseCompare releases ranking of the most international colleges in Canada amid record year for immigration and international student growth

International student populations, tuition premiums, housing availability, student satisfaction and career outcomes were analyzed in CourseCompare's data-backed ranking

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - CourseCompare, Canada's marketplace for education, has released its inaugural ranking of the best colleges in Canada for international students . Using data from Statistics Canada and provincial governments, in combination with reporting by colleges and recent graduates, the evidence-based ranking is the most comprehensive of its kind in Canada.

"Canada is experiencing record growth in immigration and international student populations as many Canadian cities face housing shortages and issues with public transportation," said CourseCompare CEO, Robert Furtado. "This led us to investigate which college campuses can best accommodate international students while delivering high-quality student services and education in 2023."

Canada's population grew by a record 1 million in 2022 , during which international student enrolment increased by more than 30 percent . Under a three-year plan announced last November, the Government of Canada plans to welcome 500,000 immigrants annually by 2025.

At the same time, RBC recently reported that Canada's shortage of rental housing could quadruple by 2026 . The availability of campus housing could be a deciding factor for international students, with some colleges such as Canadore College and Niagara College in Ontario, announcing plans to expand student housing in response.

"There should be no doubt that international students make a significant contribution to Canadian society and the economy," said Furtado. "But more on-campus housing, improved student services and programs, and better coordination between federal and provincial governments and colleges and universities is needed to improve the lives of international students and protect this critical source of prosperity for our country."

In total, more than 800,000 international students held a Canadian study permit in 2022. India, China and the Philippines were home to the first, second and third-largest international student populations in Canada respectively, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Colleges attracted 62 percent of post-secondary study permit holders in 2022, overtaking universities, as many of Canada's largest skills needs appeared in college-dominated fields. College enrollment was up from 55 percent in 2021.

CourseCompare's ranking methodology weighed a variety of factors, with an emphasis on the total number of international students (30 percent) and the proportion of international students to the general student population (20 percent). Tuition premiums paid by international students, student diversity, job placement rates, student satisfaction ratings and campus housing availability were also considered (10 percent each).

CourseCompare evaluated all colleges with international enrollment above 1,000 students and in excess of 10 percent of the total student population (33 colleges in total) in ranking its top 20 colleges. Select findings include:

Seneca College experienced the highest enrollment with 9,318 international students in 2020-2021, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada, while Conestoga College had the highest number of new study permits approved in 2022 (more than 21,000).

CourseCompare is Canada's marketplace for education. Each year, more than a million people from more than 100 countries visit CourseCompare.ca to pursue in-demand skills or launch new careers in Canada. CourseCompare works by matching learners to top-rated schools and programs based on their career goals and learning needs, empowering them to explore thousands of interactive listings, from coding bootcamps and cyber security courses to culinary arts programs and online MBAs .

Robert Furtado is the CEO of CourseCompare. His writing and commentary about higher education, technology and careers has appeared in Global News, the Toronto Star, the National Observer, MoneySense, University Affairs and dozens of other leading publications. Robert is a former marketing executive and instructor at Humber College's Faculty of Media & Creative Arts.

