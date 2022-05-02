Couple suing the Toronto Police Service and Scotia Bank for 12 million

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The couple allege the Toronto Police Service used false charges, unreliable evidence, and manipulation of the media to destroy the lives of Dwight Grange and Amanda Milward, a well-respected real estate broker and his wife, who was a popular CPGA golf professional at a premier golf course.

Although they have been exonerated of all charges, including Bank fraud, possession of narcotics, the Granges are still suffering from the loss of Dwight's businesses, their bank accounts, credit cards, and Amanda's unexpected job loss.

"The extensive false news coverage of these incidents has caused us to lose just about everything – the respect of the community, the personal assets we've spent years building, and our ability to earn a living," said Dwight, "and we are hoping to regain that through this lawsuit. We want the community to know what really happened." The couple is also seeking an RCMP special investigation into the matter.

The nightmare began when Deputy Superintendent Ava-Gail Delattibeaudierre engaged in a contentious battle over custody of her and Dwight's son. She accused Dwight of stalking, vandalism, assault, and then tried to obtain a restraining order against him.

Based on the signature of a false affidavit by Toronto Police Detective Shehara Valles, this restraining order was initially achieved. However, the courts rescinded it when a surveillance video was discovered, which proved that Mr. Grange had had no interaction whatsoever with Ms. Delattibeaudierre on the day in question.

Subsequently, the same Police Detective Valles was transferred to the Financial Crimes Unit and launched another false investigation against the Grange family. With the cooperation of questionable evidence from Scotia Bank, Mr. Grange was arrested for "Fraud Over $5,000 x 2," "Attempt Fraud Over x 2" and "Utter Forged Document." Days later both he and his wife were mysteriously arrested for "Possession – Schedule 1 x 4" and "Possession for The Purpose – Schedule 1 x 4."

Although all charges have been withdrawn, the effect on the Grange's lives has not.

As a result, they are, seeking total damages of $12 million, telling quite a different story from that given by police and then reported by the media. "Despite the extensive news coverage when charges were first laid, the media were silent when told we had been fully exonerated," Dwight said.

Mr. Grange's suit against the Bank of Nova Scotia alleges that the bank was complicit in presenting false evidence and contradictory testimony to the crown to support the fraud charges.

The lawsuits allege, Detective Valles instigated the false bank fraud and drug charges in retaliation for a complaint against her that Mr. Grange made to the Office of Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD). Shehara Valles has since retired in spring of 2020 no known whereabouts and the police unit disbanded.

Information available for review statements of claim, court transcripts, affidavits, other supporting documentation.

Follow the lawsuit and developing story: https://twitter.com/dwightgrange https://www.linkedin.com/in/dwight-grange-4bb17a235/

