Couple fires back after dangerous encounters with Toronto Police Services and Canadian Banking system

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Captain Dwight Grange, Yacht Master, UofT Alumni, entrepreneur, and savvy business professional along with wife Amanda Grange, CPGA Golf Professional, and Business Owner speak out after being falsely accused and charged. The couple allege they were victims of a malicious smear campaign that has left their reputations and good will permanently irreparable. Grange commented: "Its immeasurable the damage they caused and continue to cause for me and my family". The charges, now dropped, created a perfect storm that illustrates how fast the media can distribute and destroy a person's reputation with no retroactive remedy in place in our existing online community."

The story appeared Canada wide in October 2018 with prominence airing all day on local television without being validated or fact checked. The Granges refute all claims made in Toronto Police Service press release which they characterized as crafted to cause maximum harm and mislead the public.

The Granges have filed suit against several parties they claim are at fault. Mrs. Grange commented "this was a traumatizing and financially devastating experience for us. We live in constant fear of the police and their dirty tactics." Dwight Grange was detained for over 7 days, both were subjected to numerous rights violations and forced to live apart with no means of contact for over 6 months with a baby on the way.

The lawsuit against Scotia Bank, Toronto Police Services and individual members of the Financial Crimes unit and others lays out in detail the lengths to which members of law enforcement will go to further a false narrative and vendetta.

Amanda Grange was immediately terminated without notice from a premiere Golf Course in the GTA where she was employed as a CPGA Golf Professional for over 15 years. Dwight Grange's career as a real estate brokerage owner/operator and sailboat captain in three countries abruptly smothered and savings eradicated. All bank accounts were immediately closed by several financial institutions including credit cards, lines of credits, trading accounts and loans recalled without any investigation completed or questions asked.

The first trier of facts to review the materials in court was so horrified by the actions of police and the prosecution that an immediate publication ban was ordered.

The couple are seeking $12M in damages for malicious prosecution, premeditated false media release, reputational and emotional distress.

SOURCE Captain Dwight Grange

For further information: [email protected], 416 525 7810, @dwightgrange, dwight.grange (skype), twitter: @dwightgrange; [email protected], 416 525 7915