County of Simcoe surpasses 10-year housing targets

Since 2014, the County has invested almost $220 million into building up homes, lives and ultimately hope for area residents. With this achievement of creating more affordable housing a year ahead of schedule, the County is turning attention to building up communities across the County by creating more affordable homes and rentals over the next 10 years. A new 10-year affordable housing strategy is expected to begin in 2024 and carry through until 2034. It will include new goals and innovative strategies to create homes for low- and middle-income families and individuals across the region. Consultation and planning began in 2022, and will continue throughout 2023, before being presented to County Council for input and approvals.

"County Council, our team and partners, have worked incredibly hard and invested significant dollars to surpass our targets, now reaching 2,755 new units created since 2014. When I learned that the initial goal had not only been achieved, but exceeded one year ahead of schedule, I was thrilled for those whom we serve across the region. This is a true commitment to building up the lives of our residents in all of our communities. These homes do not just put a roof over people's heads, they support communities and provide a solid foundation for some of our most vulnerable residents. We look forward to continuing our commitments and building up Simcoe County."

~ Warden Basil Clarke, County of Simcoe

"This is a significant milestone achievement for the County of Simcoe, and I want to thank everyone for their hard work and dedication in reaching this ambitious goal. These new units will have a positive impact on the people of Simcoe, offering real support to the most vulnerable in the community."

~ The Honourable Steve Clark, PC, MPP, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Government of Ontario

"These new homes have been made possible in thanks to the ambitious vision of County Council, assistance from our municipal partners and collaboration with organizations across the County. They are long-term, financially responsible investments that are building up communities across the region, and will be used by hundreds of thousands of families, seniors, and individuals for decades to come. It's clear to me that a lot has changed in Simcoe County over the past 10 years, and we have already started preliminary work and consultation on our next ten-year strategy, which will help even more residents in need across the region."

~ Mina Fayez-Bahgat, General Manager of Social and Community Services, County of Simcoe

About Our Community 10-Year Affordable Housing and Homelessness Prevention Strategy

Our Community 10-Year Affordable Housing and Homelessness Prevention Strategy is BuildingUp our communities by setting real targets and goals to create more affordable housing within communities across Simcoe County. The County's strategy continues to build up support for residents by maximizing funding, achieving targets, and working with area partners to create affordable housing units for residents across the County. Targets were established in 2014, and the County continues to adapt to meet growing needs, including initial collaboration to establish our next long-term strategy. More information can be found at simcoe.ca/ourahhps.

About the County of Simcoe

County of Simcoe is composed of sixteen member municipalities and provides crucial public services to County residents in addition to providing paramedic and social services to the separated cities of Barrie and Orillia. Visit our website at simcoe.ca.

