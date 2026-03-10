Duck Creek Clarity Unlocks Actionable Insights to Strengthen Decision Making

BOSTON, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, today announced that Country-Wide Insurance has partnered with Duck Creek Technologies to deploy Duck Creek Clarity to strengthen its data and analytics capabilities and prepare for its upcoming go-live on Duck Creek OnDemand with Active Delivery.

Duck Creek Clarity, a cloud-native data management, reporting and analytics platform that is integrated with Snowflake and unifies an organization's policy, billing, and claims data with external data, enables insurers to realize lower combined ratios and deliver more personalized customer experiences. Combined with the Duck Creek Active Delivery approach, insurers receive continuous software updates to eliminate timely, costly upgrades.

Country-Wide selected Duck Creek Clarity as a strategic solution to accelerate its digital transformation. With Clarity's scalable architecture, advanced analytics capabilities, and seamless integration, Country-Wide is well-positioned to meet evolving customer expectations and drive operational efficiency across the enterprise.

"Adopting Duck Creek's Active Delivery model with continuous, silent, and cloud-enabled product updates was a critical step in Country-Wide's transformation journey. Our partnership with Duck Creek to implement Clarity ensures we are ready for the future," said Nick Filacouris, President of Country-Wide. "Clarity's intuitive design, advanced analytics, and seamless integration will empower our teams with real-time insights that drive smarter decisions, streamlined operations, and greater value for our customers."

What Duck Creek Clarity Delivers

Enhanced Decision-Making: Provides powerful analytics and real-time data insights to support quick, effective decision-making.

User-Friendly Interface: Simplifies complex data processes, reducing the learning curve and freeing teams to focus on strategic priorities.

Scalable Cloud-Based Platform: Built on Duck Creek's SaaS infrastructure, offering flexibility and scalability without significant additional investment.

Streamlined Operations: Integrates seamlessly with other Duck Creek solutions to automate workflows, minimize errors, and boost efficiency.

Comprehensive Risk Insights: Equips insurers with advanced tools for risk assessment and trend identification to improve policy and claims management.

"Country-Wide's decision to adopt Clarity ahead of their 2026 go-live underscores their commitment to innovation and readiness for Active Delivery," said Chris McCloskey, Chief Operating Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. "We are proud to support Country-Wide on their digital transformation journey and help them deliver greater agility, efficiency, and customer value."

About Country-Wide

Founded in 1963, Country‑Wide Insurance Company is a New York – based, family‑owned property and casualty insurer serving individuals and businesses throughout the New York metropolitan area. For more than six decades, Country‑Wide has focused on providing dependable private passenger and commercial automobile insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of urban drivers and small businesses. By combining deep market knowledge with ongoing investments in technology and operational modernization, Country‑Wide continues to enhance efficiency, strengthen decision making, and deliver consistent value to policyholders across its portfolio.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand . Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X .

