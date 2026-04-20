Countdown to the 7th Annual Calgary Influential Women in Business (CIWB) Awards Gala

Calgary's premier corporate event returns to a record-breaking, sold-out crowd of over 1,500 guests on April 23 to celebrate exceptional leadership, diversity, and innovation.

CALGARY, AB, Apr. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Anticipation has reached an all-time high for the seventh annual Calgary Influential Women in Business (CIWB) Awards Gala. Taking place on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at the TELUS Convention Centre, this year marks a major milestone: the event is officially sold out and will host a record-breaking crowd of over 1,500 guests, making it the largest CIWB gala to date.

2026 CIWB Award Winners (CNW Group/Axis Connects)

Hosted by Axis Connects, the CIWB awards highlight the achievements of remarkable female leaders and allies. The gala serves not only as a night of recognition but as a crucial driver for fostering a culture of inclusion and empowerment across Calgary's business landscape.

"With the gala just around the corner, the excitement within the Calgary business community is truly electric," said Nuvyn Peters, CEO of Axis Connects. "This gala has evolved into a movement. Gathering Calgary's top professionals under one roof isn't just about celebrating the milestones of our honourees, it's about setting a new, higher standard for what leadership looks like in this city."

The event will formally honour six extraordinary individuals who have made profound contributions to their respective industries and the broader community.

"We have the distinct privilege of gathering to honour six exceptional leaders who are actively reshaping Calgary's corporate landscape," said Heather Culbert, Co-founder and Board Chair of Axis Connects. "The CIWB awards are a powerful testament to visionary leadership and the importance of inclusive environments. We are eager to shine a well-deserved spotlight on their milestones and inspire the entire business community to continue advocating for meaningful change."

2026 CIWB Award Honourees

The sold-out gala will celebrate the following 2026 recipients:

Lifetime Achievement: Bonnie DuPont , Independent Director and President, DuPont Consulting

, Independent Director and President, DuPont Consulting Large Enterprise: Tara Lockyer , Chief People, Culture, Brand and Communications Officer, ATB Financial

, Chief People, Culture, Brand and Communications Officer, ATB Financial Small/Medium Enterprise: Lara Murphy, Co-founder, President & CEO, Calgary WildFC; Founder & Owner, Ryan Murphy Construction Inc.

Co-founder, President & CEO, Calgary WildFC; Founder & Owner, Ryan Murphy Construction Inc. Professional Services: Valerie Prather , Partner, McCarthy Tétrault LLP

, Partner, McCarthy Tétrault LLP Social Enterprise: Saifa Koonar , President & CEO, Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation

, President & CEO, Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation Male Champion: Vern Yu, President & CEO, Altagas Ltd.

For more information about the CIWB Awards or to inquire about future sponsorship opportunities, please visit: https://axisconnects.com/ciwb-awards/.

Funds raised throughout the evening directly support Axis Connects programs, which range from empowering mid-to-senior level women with the tools, skills and networks to accelerate their career journeys to providing established executives with targeted support.

SOURCE Axis Connects

Claire Edwards, Program and Marketing Manager [email protected]; Rachel Wams, Community Engagement Manager [email protected]; Note: Axis Connects executives are available for interview upon request.