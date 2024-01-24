Counselurdocs Launches As Third Legal Tech Company Approved by Law Society of Ontario, Making Shareholder Agreements Seamless

After a 19-month vetting process, the Law Society of Ontario (LSO) approved Counselurdocs to transform the way businesses create shareholder agreements.

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Law Society of Ontario (LSO) has approved the launch of Counselurdocs , a game-changing legal technology tool for companies looking for guidance on and creation of shareholder agreements and an efficiency tool for law firms. The LSO's Access to Innovation (A2I) is a five-year pilot project allowing providers of innovative technological legal services (ITLS) to launch consumer-facing companies within the confines of the LSO's rules to protect the public and deliver affordable and high-quality legal services. The company is built on Gavel.

Founded by Sukhi Dhillon Alberga B.A. (Hons.), J.D., an experienced lawyer in Ontario, Counselurdocs represents a major advancement in corporate law and technology. Alberga's expertise in this area and commitment to innovation have been instrumental in shaping a platform that not only meets the stringent standards of the LSO but also addresses the pressing need for scalable legal services.

Counselurdocs is developing a suite of client-facing legal products, enabling companies to generate legal documents for their businesses.

Counselurdocs is built using the legal automation platform Gavel , a trusted and secure software tool for building legal technology products and online legal services, and which hosts many other legal tech companies.

Dorna Moini, CEO of Gavel, was thrilled about the launch and what it means for the industry. "Counselurdocs is a milestone in legal tech innovation in Canada. They've built a quality product that has been through an extensive vetting process. We're proud to support their vision through Gavel's technology."

The launch of Counselurdocs is a significant step towards redefining legal services in Ontario, offering an efficient, transparent, and accessible legal experience for both lawyers and clients.

About Counselurdocs:

Counselurdocs is an online platform that revolutionizes how you approach and create your shareholder agreements. The platform serves as an educational hub and an interactive online service helps you draft an agreement, catering to a diverse audience, including startups, law firms, and innovation centers. In short, Counselurdocs empowers Ontario entrepreneurs to draft their shareholder agreements with education and understanding of the terms of their agreements so they can make informed decisions for their businesses.

About Gavel:

Gavel is the automation infrastructure that enables legal professionals to advance the way they serve and reach clients by building legal products. Gavel is built by a dedicated team of lawyers and technologists committed to innovating on behalf of the legal profession, is based in the US, and has a presence across 23 countries.

