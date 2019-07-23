CounsellingMatch Launches Innovative Online Service to Increase Fit Between Mental Health Professionals and their Clients at the Onset of the Therapeutic Relationship

VANCOUVER, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - CounsellingMatch Marketing Inc., a firm dedicated to optimizing the way people seek out mental health professionals, is now operating its web-based directory and search service across the province of British Columbia. Counsellingmatch.com is the first website of its kind in Canada to utilize a research-based personality profile matching system to allow people to personalize their search for mental health professionals by likelihood of compatibility.

"There are many headwinds facing people who are trying to seek out mental health help today, and we hope our service will make an impact in reducing the trepidation that comes with reaching out to a stranger for help" said Yarko Petriw, Director of Marketing for CounsellingMatch. "Seeking out a mental health professional is a bold and important step in the pursuit of wellness, so it shouldn't feel like a blind date. Our website allows people to search for counsellors, psychologists and therapists based on how well they match on key elements of personality. We hope this increases client and counsellor confidence in their ability to work together right from the very start".

With over 200 counsellors registered on the site to-date, Counsellingmatch is making connections for people seeking mental health help across the province. In addition to its unique personality-based matching system, CounsellingMatch allows people to filter their search by a variety of important differentiators including geography, cost and treatment issues.

About Counsellingmatch Marketing Inc.

CounsellingMatch is a Vancouver, BC based company that provides an online service where mental health professionals can be matched with potential clients using an innovative personality-based matching algorithm.

The service is free to those seeking help, and offers a limited-time free trial for mental health professionals.

