COUNSELLING THERAPISTS PLEASED TO WORK WITH BC GOVERNMENT TO REGULATE PROFESSION

VICTORIA, BC, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Counselling therapists applauded the Honourable Adrian Dix, Minister of Health as he tabled the new Health Professions and Occupations Act (Bill 36) on Wednesday afternoon and look forward to working with the government to protect the public through this new legislation.

Federation of Associations for Counselling Therapists in British Columbia (FACTBC), a federation comprised of 13 counselling therapy associations, has been advocating for the regulation of counselling therapists since its inception in 2014 and for over a decade prior to that under the name the Task Group for Counsellor Regulation.

"At present in BC, anyone can say they are a counselling therapist so FACTBC is pleased to hear that regulation of the profession has been prioritized by the Ministry of Health," said FACTBC Chair Michelle Oucharek-Deo. "Regulation under this new legislation will mean that British Columbians will be able to identify qualified and accountable counselling therapists when seeking mental health services."

In 2020 when input was requested, FACTBC contributed a response in support of the Cayton Report to increase public safety and protection through the regulation of counselling therapy. FACTBC is very encouraged by Minister Dix's stated priority to regulate counselling therapists and looks forward to working with the BC government to advance the regulation of counselling therapists in the public interest.

