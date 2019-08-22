Counsel Portfolio Services Announces Thompson Siegel & Walmsley to Assume All Sub-advisory Duties for Counsel International Value

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Counsel Portfolio Services Inc. ("Counsel") today announced that, effective on or around November 1, 2019, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley ("TSW") will assume 100% of the sub-advisory duties for Counsel International Value (the fund) and the investment strategies of the fund will change to solely reflect TSW's value-driven philosophy and bottom-up investment process.

Counsel International Value is an underlying fund to Counsel Conservative Portfolio, Counsel Balanced Portfolio, Counsel Balanced Growth Portfolio, Counsel Growth Portfolio, and Counsel All Equity Portfolio.

About Counsel Portfolio Services Inc.

Counsel is a subsidiary of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. ("IPC Inc."). With $4.9 billion in assets under management as at July 31, 2019, Counsel provides comprehensive, objective portfolio solutions utilizing the strength and expertise of third-party portfolio managers. Counsel, through IPC Inc., is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies.

