Counsel Portfolio Services Announces Risk Rating Change for Counsel U.S. Growth

TORONTO, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Counsel Portfolio Services Inc. ("Counsel") today announced a risk rating change for Counsel U.S. Growth (the "Fund") effective today.

Fund Name Category Current Risk

Rating New Risk Rating Counsel U.S. Growth U.S. Equity Medium Medium-to-High

Counsel reviews and adjusts risk ratings in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' (CSA) Risk Classification Methodology. The risk rating change is not a result of changes to the investment objectives, strategies, or management of the Fund.

About Counsel Portfolio Services Inc.

Counsel is a subsidiary of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. ("IPC Inc."). With $4.7 billion in assets under management as at April 30, 2024, Counsel provides comprehensive, objective portfolio solutions utilizing the strength and expertise of third-party portfolio managers. Counsel, through IPC Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company ("Canada Life"). Canada Life is a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX: GWO) and a member of the Power Corporation of Canada group of companies.

SOURCE Counsel Portfolio Services Inc.

For further information: Tara MacPherson, Proof Stratgifes, Phone: (905) 870-1771, Email: [email protected]