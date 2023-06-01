Counsel Portfolio Services Announces Risk Rating Change

TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Counsel Portfolio Services ("Counsel") today announced a risk rating change for Counsel Retirement Preservation Portfolio (the "Fund").

Fund Name Category Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Counsel Retirement

Preservation Portfolio Global Fixed Income

Balanced Low Low-to-Medium

The risk rating change is a result of Counsel's review of its risk ratings in connection with the filing of Counsel's annual Management Report on Fund Performance (MRFP) and not the result of any alterations to the investment objectives, strategies, or management of the Fund. The change is consistent with regulatory requirements and the Canadian Securities Administrators' (CSA) risk classification methodology.

About Counsel Portfolio Services Inc.

Counsel is a subsidiary of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. ("IPC Inc."). With $4.4 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2023, Counsel provides comprehensive, objective portfolio solutions utilizing the strength and expertise of third-party portfolio managers. Counsel, through IPC Inc., is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies.

SOURCE Counsel Portfolio Services Inc.

For further information: Cameron Penner, Proof Inc., Phone: (613) 670-5815, Email: [email protected]