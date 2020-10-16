Counsel for the Representative Plaintiff Announce Proposed Settlement of Medical Marijuana Class Action Christiansen v Mettrum Ltd. - Court File No. 820/17

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Roy O'Connor LLP and Wagners LLP, counsel for the representative plaintiff, Erin Dawn Christiansen, announced today that a settlement has been reached with Mettrum Ltd. (the "Company" or "Mettrum") in the above-noted class action, subject to court-approval. The class action related to a recall of medical marijuana products by Mettrum in late 2016 and early 2017. The proposed settlement is subject to court approval. The approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled to be heard by video conference on December 16, 2020 by The Honourable Mr. Justice Salmers of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Oshawa.

If approved by the Court, class members will automatically be eligible to recover a portion of the purchase price paid for the products subject to the action. Under the settlement agreement, a total of $6.95 million is payable by the Company, inclusive of all fees, expenses and taxes. The settlement does not involve any admission or finding of liability or wrongdoing on the part of the Company.

Further details about the settlement, including the full agreement, the approval hearing, a Court approved formal notice, and the options available to settlement Class Members are available at www.mettrumclassaction.ca and www.royconnor.ca.

SOURCE Roy O'Connor LLP

For further information: David O'Connor, Roy O'Connor LLP, Tel: 416-350-2471, Fax: 416-362-6204, Email: [email protected]

